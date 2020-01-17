Though Will Smith has cemented himself as a high profile movie star, his roots are firmly fixed within hip-hop. Look no further than a recent interview with Sway, in which he took it back to the Fresh Prince era without breaking a sweat. Though his bars tend to be a little on the PG-rated side, there's a charm to hearing Big Will take to the mic, if only for the nostalgia. Think about all those glorious movie-themed bangers, from "Men In Black" to "Wild Wild West." Luckily, it would appear the legendary rapper slash actor isn't ready to hang it up quite yet -- not without delivering a final goodbye on wax.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

TMZ actually caught up with the Bad Boys For Life star in New York, and the cameraman inquired about the possibility of a new album. "Maybe, potentially," says Will, affirming that it "could happen." If so, it would be Will's first project since 2005, when he dropped off Lost & Found. In the interim, he has come through with the occasional verse, with his most recent being on Logic's Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind track "Don't Be Afraid To Be Different."

Would you be interested in a full album from The Fresh Prince? Or are you content to see him strictly in front of the camera?