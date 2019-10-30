Two films that everyone is waiting on right now is Bad Boys For Life and Coming II America. Over the past few months, more and more details have emerged about the films with a trailer for the former finally arrived last month. Both films bring together legendary actors who took on the original roles decades in the past.

Tyler Perry's new studio in Atlanta is attracting come major names. Along with the 2020 Democratic Candidates who will be debating at the studio, they also received a visit from some of the greatest to ever do it. Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, and Wesley Snipe all linked up at the Tyler Perry's Atlanta studio where they were shooting Coming 2 America and Bad Boys For Life. It was only necessary that all four of them posed for a quick photo. Needless to say, it's a legendary pic that Lawrence aptly captioned, "When Bad Boys come to America."

Over the past few months, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been teasing the release of Bad Boys For Life which also includes an appearance from DJ Khaled. Coming To America II will feature appearances from Rick Ross, Leslie Jones, and more. The most recent news pertaining to Coming To America II is that Tracy Morgan also joined the case.

Bad Boys For Life drops on Jan. 20th. Coming To America II is set to arrive on Aug. 7th, 2020.