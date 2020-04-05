Will Smith and his family are cooking up new ways to lighten the mood during the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Smith, who is no stranger to the media, has launched a new 12-part Snapchat original series, Will From Home. The series first kicked off Friday morning showing the actor comfortably hanging out in his garage. Appearances will be made by Smith’s family, celebrities such as Tyra Banks, and even non-celebrity guests who are practicing social distancing.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sean Mills, who is head of Snapchat’s original content, told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea for the show developed from conversations that were held between Snapchat and Smith’s production company, Westbrook Media.

“Will was feeling a lot of pent up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way,” Mills said.

Mills expressed how the public is looking for more things that are positive and uplifting right now, not necessarily escaping the pandemic but what good things can come from such a challenging moment for all people. Mills feels as if Will From Home fits the bill perfectly.

Produced by Westbrook Media, new episodes of Will From Home will stream Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Will you be watching?

