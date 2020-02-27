Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics has announced the launch of its newest, limited-edition collection, “Bel-Air Miami," inspired by Smith's longtime affinity for Miami.

The unisex collection, modelled by Miami Heat All Star Bam Adebayo, features an array of colorful looks, punctuated by tropical hues, animal prints and a color palette that draws from 1980’s and 90’s Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes uniforms.

Standout pieces include the ‘Bengal Varsity Jacket,’ which is limited to just 50 pieces, as well as the ‘Alma Mater’ sweatshirt and sweatpants set and the ‘Split-Time Hoodie’ which comes in three color-blocked versions created by cutting apart three sweatshirts and reassembling them. Additional items include the ‘VK Miami’ tees, which serve as a nod to Virginia Key Beach as an important Miami landmark to the civil rights movement, the ‘Bel-Air Bengal’ tee, and the colorful, tiger-striped ‘Bengal Socks.’

“Miami just agrees with me spiritually, vibrationally and emotionally,” said Smith. “I just believe places have that for certain people and it's an X-factor.”

Continue scrolling for a look at the gear and head over to www.belairathletics.com to shop the exclusive collection.

