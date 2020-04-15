The world needs more of Will Smith on social media. Ever since the multi-hyphenated entertainer became more active online, fans have been treated to a number of funny videos and adventures that he shares with the public. Smith has decided to launch a new Snapchat series, Will From Home, where he not only connects with friends on lockdown during this quarantine but gives viewers even more insight into his home life.



Ian Gavan / Stringer / Getty Images

PEOPLE shared a sneak peek into tomorrow's (April 15) episode where Will "Fresh Prince" Smith reconnects with his longtime friend and collaborator, Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes. At the end of March, Townes revealed that he was suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms. He didn't specifically say he contracted COVID-19, but he's now sharing that he did indeed catch coronavirus.

“I came home from my trip. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m coming down with something’ and got into bed, and I don’t remember the next 10 days,” Jazzy Jeff told Smith. “I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste.” All Smith could say was, “Wow."

Smith shared that it was Townes's wife who called him with the news of his friend's health problems. He remarked that she's usually not one to panic, but in this case, she was worried. “I was like, ‘Not my DJ!’ ” Smith said as Townes laughed. Jazzy Jeff added that although many believe we're just about finished with COVID-19, he thinks this is all just the beginning of something that will last for some time. Watch their exchange below.

