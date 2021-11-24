We aren't quite sure which revelation from Will Smith's memoir has stunned fans the most, but this latest excerpt is certainly in the running. The world has been gaining a better insight into the life and career of Will Smith following the release of Will. The actor gives his fans a firsthand look at his life experiences, relationships, and mental and spiritual health journeys. Smith has been traveling on a promotional book tour as he speaks about his memoir's inclusion, but often viral moments come from the pages themselves.

In Will, Smith talks about being 16-years-old and dealing with his first real heartbreak. He was dating a girl named Melanie at the time who had endured so much, especially after her mother was imprisoned for killing her father.

Melanie was later invited to live with Smith and his family and he set her at the center of his universe. “The look in Melanie's eyes became the substitute for Gigi's approval. I've always needed a woman to achieve for,” said Smith. However, things took a turn when he was away performing shows and she cheated. When the romance was abruptly ended, Smith did what made brokenhearted people do and he began having sex with as many women as he could.

“I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse,” he wrote. “Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie, but over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena."

The pleasure only lasted for a short time because Smith said he began to physically react following intercourse.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he added. "It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit... In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be ‘the one’ who would love me, who would make this pain go away, but invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the women even further deepened my agony.”

Although he and Melanie did attempt to reconcile later, it obviously wasn't meant to be.

