Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have embarked on their Bad Boys For Life press run, meaning that we'll have several hilarious interviews from the duo over the next week. Smith and Lawrence stopped by Sway's Universe to promote the new flick, but the host switched things up on The Fresh Prince. Smith was expecting to talk Bad Boys For Life, but Sway slyly brought up his favorite song that Will ever made, "Brand New Funk." The 1988 single was a collaboration with DJ Jazzy Jeff and was featured on the multi-platinum album He’s The DJ, I’m The Rapper.

First, Sway starts rapping the single himself before Smith hops in and finishes the lyrics. Then, during the commercial break, Smith ends up lip-synching along to the first verse as the track plays in the background. You can see his energy going up as he continues, and it transforms into Smith rapping the entire second verse in his full Fresh Prince persona. Smith looks like he's channeling the energy of his teenage self as he's really enjoying the moment. Hopefully, the good moments last for him. Bad Boys For Life is set to hit theaters on January 17. Are you excited about the threequel?