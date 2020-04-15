Will Smith knows his hip hop history, and he proved it when he showed off his impersonation skills by doing both the Doug E. Fresh beatboxing and the Slick Rick rhymes on the 1985 classic, "La Di Da Di." The actor and former rapper got musical on a new episode of his new Snapchat series, Will From Home that he filmed in his car. Will made full use of the various features on Snapchat, alternating between a "chain" and "pirate" filter while he rapped the famous chorus in one frame and beatboxed in another. "La-di, da-di," Will spat. "You know what, yo peep this. La-di-da-di, we like to party/We don't cause trouble, we don't bother nobody/We're just some men that's on the mic/And when we rock up on the mic we rock the mic/For all of y'all keeping y'all in health/Just to see you smile and enjoy yourself/Cause it's cool when you cause a cozy condition/That we create, cause that's our mission."

"No teeth to get in the way of these bars," he wrote in the caption of the video which he shared on Instagram, referring to the missing teeth in the pirate filter. Will also included another Will From Home clip in the same post, this time of him tackling Roddy Ricch's "The Box." However, it was not your average rendition. Will took Doja Cat's recent Shakespearean reading of "The Box," which she performed in a full chainmail headdress, and put the original music back on her version, mouthing the famous "EE ER"s while rocking an on-theme filter. Will's clearly been getting very creative with his new Snapchat series, and we're all here for it.