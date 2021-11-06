His wife may be discussing the goings-on of their personal lives on Red Table Talk, but Will Smith is taking his stories to Oprah Winfrey. We have been hearing more from Smith in recent weeks as the award-winning actor makes the press rounds for his new memoir, Will. He talked about falling for his co-star while married to his first wife and now, Smith details his marriage while chatting with Oprah.

Because of Red Table Talk, the Smith family has often found themselves to be trending topics, especially as it pertains to whether or not Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have an open marriage. The internet imploded with Jada admitted to her affair with singer August Alsina, mentioning that Will was well-aware of the relationship.

"You know, it's really funny," Smith told Winfrey. "We never actually like officially separated." He added, "We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy — versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup."

Smith admitted that he was more "contentious" when he told his wife to "go figure out if you can be happy and prove to me it's even possible." The couple sees themselves as being in "friendship versus marital prison," and Oprah wanted to know if that means they are able to engage with other sexual partners.

"So we talk about everything," he said. "I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex." For them, it is a spiritual detoxifying rather than some open marriage where they chase after other partners. "People are trying to put something on it: 'Will and Jada — what they doing with other people?' Will and Jada ain't really doing too much of nuthin,'" he reportedly said with a laugh.

"Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we're doing it together in this lifetime no matter what."

