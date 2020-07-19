Most people will agree that 2020 has been an unpredictable year filled with twists and turns. Kanye's running for president. We're in the midst of a global pandemic. Major protests across the country. WW3 nearly broke out. There's literally a laundry list of events that caught the world by surprise.

On top of all of this, Will Smith inadvertently found himself in the middle of a scandal when August Alsina revealed that he had a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith while she was married. Over the past few weeks, Will's found himself getting roasted on the Internet due to the recent episode of Red Table Talk where they addressed the situation with August. To make matters worse, August Alsina shoved it in Will Smith's face on his new song, "Entanglements" ft. Rick Ross that he released this morning.

"I'm bein' honest baby, don't want no strings attached

You just want a n***a that's gon' break your back

I'm half? No, I ain't 'bout to play with that

You left your man to fuck with me, just to pay him back

Don't you know that's cold hearted?

Once you gone, no comin' back

Girl, you fuckin' with a youngin', I be doin' shit you like"

Though Will Smith hasn't necessarily addressed the song, he shared a video that describes the way his year is going. The video includes Will Smith trying his best to help out one of the movers who's on the roof what appears to be a computer box. "Toss it! I can help! Just toss it," he says to the mover. "Forget it," he says as the mover tosses the box and lands on Will's head. Needless to say, Will Smith isn't liking the way this year's been going.