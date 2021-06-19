Will Smith has revealed the title and cover art for his upcoming autobiography, WILL, which will be published by Penguin Press and released on November 9th. Smith spoke about the process of writing the book in the video announcement on his Instagram, Saturday.

“It’s been a labor of love,” Smith said in his video. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.”

The book will follow Smith from his upbringing in Philidelphia, through his time on his breakout show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and even more recent work such as Hitch and Ali.



On a website for the book, Smith explains that this has been a self-reflective process for him:

It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I believe that. Once you've learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.

The cover art for WILL was designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums.

