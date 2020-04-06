Will Smith is in quarantine but he's taking over Snapchat while we're all (hopefully) practicing social distancing. The actor recently launched his new Snapchat series, Will From Home. For episode two, he reunited with long-time friend Tyra Banks who he's known for nearly 30 years. Though they hosted a quarantine fashion show during the episode, they did do some much needed reminiscing about the early days of their friendship.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Surely, you remember the episodes of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air where Tyra played the role of Will Smith's ex-girlfriend from Philly. That actually turned out to be Tyra's foray into acting and her first acting gig. "I was 19, Will," she said. "'Cause I had an 'acting agent' even though I hadn't acted yet. And he was like, 'You gotta go and do this audition for The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. You're going to be auditioning to play Will Smith's ex-girlfriend from Philly."

Of course, Will had to bring up the scene in Fresh Prince when the two burst into a massive argument inside of the campus coffee shop where Will worked. Tyra still knows the lines verbatim and proved it during their FaceTime conversation. "Yo it's 30 YEARS LATER and Tyra Banks still has this scene memorized! Love that," Will wrote on Instagram.

Check out the clip below and check out Will From Home on Snapchat.