Tom Holland is still the talk of the town from his newly released Spider-Man: Far From Home film while Will Smith is coming off his Aladdin kick and already the duo are onto the next in an upcoming animated film. Spies in Disguise follows an eager young scientist Walter Beckett (voiced by Tom) who makes his way to spy Lance Sterling (voiced by Will) and sells him on his new potions that could boost his spy skills.

Lance agrees to meet with Walter at his laboratory but things go wrong when Lance drinks a potion that turns him into none other than a pigeon. After Lance freaks out at his new body, Walter tries to better the situation. "Pigeons are everywhere and nobody notices them it's the most perfect form a spy can take," Walter says in the trailer.

The animated film hits theaters December 25th, 2019 and also has voice appearances by Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan and Masi Oka.

Hopefully, the film is yet another smash hit for the duo who have been killing the box office with their recent works. Tom's recent Spider-Man film pulled in rave reviews from critics while Will's Aladdin became his highest grossing film ever.