One of Will Smith's most celebrated films, and there are several to choose from, is getting its sequel. In 2007, I Am Legend took over box offices worldwide as Smith starred as a military virologist who is seemingly the last remaining human in New York City after a virus sweeps the world. The virus was initially intended to cure cancer, but instead, Smith's character stands alone with his dog as they avoid, and battle, post-apocalyptic zombie mutants.

The film was adapted from a 1950s novel of the same name and according to Deadline, Smith has inked a deal for round two with Michael B. Jordan by his side.

The outlet stated that at this time, details regarding the plotline of the forthcoming film remain unknown. This is the first time we see these two generations of powerhouse actors on the silver screen together, and following the sequel's announcement, fans have speculated about their on-screen chemistry.

Akiva Goldsman, who penned I Am Legend back in 2007, is said to be returning to write the sequel, but news of who is set to direct is yet to be shared. The film was a global hit as it amassed $585 million worldwide and earned several awards and nominations. Are you looking forward to this sequel? Check out the trailer for 2007's I Am Legend below.

[via]