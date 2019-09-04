After months of anticipation, behind the scenes updates, snippets and teasers, we've finally been blessed with the official trailer for the third installment of Bad Boys. The upcoming film still follows the lives of detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) as they seemingly take on a mission to bust underground illegal happenings just "one last time."



Of course, there's no shortage of explosions, car chases and some missed gunshots as well as the usual arguments Mike and Marcus get into before a takedown. "We're not just Black, we're cops too," Martin's character yells out the window as they speed through a Miami mall. "We'll pull ourselves over later!"

"The film will see Lawrence’s character Marcus Burnett working as a private eye after a falling out with Smith’s Mike Lowery, who is going through a midlife crisis as a bachelor who finally wants to mature, all while dealing with a new a young and cocky partner who is loyal to Lowery but that loyalty is not reciprocated, and finds bond with Burnett when he returns to the fray," the plot for the film reads.

"Lowery and Burnett are brought together again when a lean, mean, skilled, Albanian mercenary with a vendetta puts a death order on Lowery and Burnett for the death of his brother. Now the two must work together once again to bring him down."

Peep the trailer below.