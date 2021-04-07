Twenty-six years ago, Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and director Martin Lawrence delivered their action classic Bad Boys. The blockbuster would go on to gross $141,407,024 worldwide at the box office, as well as spawning two sequels -- Bad Boys II in 2003, and most recently Bad Boys For Life in 2020.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in "Bad Boys." Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

With today marking the official anniversary of Bad Boys, Will Smith took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion alongside his longtime co-star. Set to the dulcet tone of Simple Plan vocalist Pierre Bouvier, Smith and Lawrence take a step into the past as they recreate the film's iconic poster. "When we say FOR LIFE we mean it," captions Smith. Bad Boys came out 26 years ago today!"

It should be noted that for last year's twenty-fifth anniversary, the Bad Boys film franchise received a clothing capsule, available for perusal right here. It's not surprising to see Smith and Lawrence retain continued enthusiasm for Bad Boys, as fans have proven time and again that they're ready and willing to follow the adventures of Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett for as long as there are stories to be told. Though it's uncertain whether or not Smith and Lawrence will ultimately reprise their roles as the beloved heroes, Will Smith's latest celebratory status certainly suggests a willingness to do so -- should the opportunity arise.

Check out Smith and Lawrence's recreation of the Bad Boys poster below.