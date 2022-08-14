Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made their first appearance in public on Saturday since the 2022 Oscars ceremony, where Smith infamously slapped host Chris Rock for jokingly about his wife. TMZ spotted the couple making their way out of Nobu in Malibu while rocking casual attire.

The outlet reports that the two exited in close proximity to one another with Jada holding Will's clothing while they walked to their vehicle.



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The public appearance comes just weeks after Smith shared an apology video on social media, in which he remarked that he's reached out to Rock and said he's ready to talk.

"I was fogged out by that point,” he said in the post. “It’s all fuzzy. I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Rock has jokingly made references to the incident while on his "Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour." He recently compared Smith to Suge Knight while reflecting on the slap.

While Smith is back to being out and about in public, he still won't be able to return to any academy events anytime soon. The King Richard actor was banned for 10 years following the incident.

