It seems that Will Smith, and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith are almost constantly making headlines for their controversial relationship. Back in September, it was revealed that the couple has made their union a non-monogamous one. It was previously known that Jada had participated in extra marital affairs, but now we know that Will has the same freedom.

Will said that he doesn’t feel equipped to give relationship advice, but during a recent interview with Good Morning America, the father of three opened up about how he and his partner make their unique situation work. “We are pursuing unconditional love. We are pursuing the kind of love that everybody dreams about.”

The Gemini Man actor added that he and Jada “know that the road [doesn’t] look like everybody think[s] it’s supposed to look.” He then joked, laughing with his co-star, “don’t try this at home, kids.”

The reason for Will’s appearance on GMA was to promote his new memoir, Will, which hit shelves today, November 9th. While the actor gets real about his marriage in the book, he also addresses the trauma that he faced as a young boy. “I always had this sense of being a coward because I watched my father beat up my mother and I didn’t do anything,” he shared during the interview.

“And for a 9-year-old, it’s hard to break that programming, but I’ve done a lot of work. I would say that I’ve almost completely purged and purified that negative perception of myself. I feel good about my life.”

Just a few days ago, Jada found herself the center of attention on Twitter when people who had heard her comments about her sex life with Will decided to taunt her and her relationship.

