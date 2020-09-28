It's crazy to think that's it's been 30 years since Will Smith kicked off his acting career on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. The rapper-turned-actor has been celebrating the milestone all year around. During quarantine, he teamed up with the rest of the cast for a reunion of sorts. More recently, they shot an actual reunion episode at the mansion that was shown at the beginning of each episode.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Los Angeles residents would be able to rent out the mansion on Airbnb. Will Smith made the announcement on the 'Gram, revealing that the home would be decked out with family portraits, 90s graffiti, and Philly Cheesesteaks served on a platter. Ahead of its booking launch on Sept. 29th, Will Smith shared a new vlog where he and his partner-in-crime DJ Jazzy Jeff did a tour of the spot.

"To drive up, to walk through the door, and go in, it has beautiful nostalgic value," Smith says in the clip. Later on, the rest of the cast joined Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith at the mansion as they reminisced about the show.

It's an exciting offer for those looking for a dose of nostalgia in their lives. Bookings open up tomorrow (Sept. 29th) for $30 per night on 10/2, 10/5, 10/8, 10/11 and 10/14.