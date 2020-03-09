Will Metty And Crosstown Beezy Rep For The Carolinas With "Push It"

After hearing what Blacc Zacc was coming with on his new project Carolina Narco released last week, it's quite clear that the South still has something to say. Now, two more rising emcees out of the area are representing for the Carolinas as Will Metty and Crosstown Beezy link up for their new buzz single titled "Push It."

The bouncy track features a very on-trend trap beat, with both artists delivering a mix of melody on the chorus in addition to rugged raps when it comes to the verses. Beezy fills in for the latter, flexing a raspy tone that gives the record a distinctive street edge. Metty adds the more sing-song part of the single, and his ease with switching from singing to spitting bars is sure to get the South "jumping like trampolines" as he says on the chorus when they hear this one in the clubs.

Listen to "Push It" by Will Metty and Crosstown Beezy below:

Quotable Lyrics:

These boys out here capping

I pay 'em no never mind

I'm gonna shine, no borderline

Come here, you're giving me all of mine

Big boy rap

Big boy straps

This ain't a race, these big boy laps