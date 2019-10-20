These days, with Joker being the number-one movie in the country for two straight weeks, it’s easy to see the popularity the green-haired villain has garnished over the years. Back in 2016, Suicide Squad featured the villain, played by Jared Leto. However, fans may be disappointed to know that Joker probably won’t be in the second edition of the Suicide Squad story.



Recently, director James Gunn did a Q&A on Instagram. One user asked, “How can you justify a Suicide Squad movie that does not have Joker in it?” This Joker fan was probably not very content with the response they got. Gunn responded, “No one but me and a few others know all the characters in the movie, but if the Joker isn’t in the film, I don’t think it would be strange as he isn’t a part of the Suicide Squad in the comics.” Gunn’s response doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of Joker appearing in the movie, but it does make it seem pretty unlikely. The second Suicide Squad movie is set to release on August 6, 2021.

Still, all hope is not lost for Joker fans. The villain and his lover, Harley Quinn, are set to have their own ‘love story spin-off’ movie in which they kidnap Dr. Phil. Keep an eye out for that.



