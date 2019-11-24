Former cast member Will Ferrell returned to host Saturday Night Live last night, making it his fifth time hosting the show. Ferrell was a member of the cast from 1995 to 2002. While he's been in countless hit films like Elf, Anchorman, and The Other Guys, apparently, he still gets giddy when Ryan Renoylds comes around.

His opening monologue begins as expected with him expressing gratitude for his time on the show: "I cherished every moment I was here," he says. Before getting any further, however, Ferrell stops to say to an audience member, "I’m sorry, one second, excuse me, but you look a lot like Ryan Reynolds," who is indeed Ryan Reynolds.

Ferrell spends the rest of the bit in a trance after the Deadpool star says he's a big fan. "A big fan of me?" Ferrell responds, starting to blush. "Oh, OK. Fine. I didn't know you were gonna be here, OK."

Soon, Ferrell busts into a Tracy Morgan impersonation because, "Whenever I get nervous, I [Ferrell] go into Tracy Morgan." The move prompts the actual Tracy Morgan to show up and defend Ferrell: "This is Will Ferrell, he can do what he wants to do. I suckled from his comedy bosom, like a young Luke Skywalker, it filled me with strength."