Will Ferrell will be joining the popular podcast phenomenon of this era. Today, he's announced a new partnership with iHeartMedia, forming Big Money Players Network, to focus on comedy shows. The new venture will involve the production of 10 podcasts in the next 2 years at the start of 2020. This partnership was also made possible by the United Talent Agency, also known as UTA.

The Anchorman actor already dabbled with podcasting with iHeartRadio as the host of ''The Ron Burgundy Podcast,'' embodying the Anchorman role. The show began in 2019, and is ranked among the top 100 podcasts in the U.S. So, clearly, Will Ferrell has already established a presence in the audio world. Many have thought of cashing in on audio listeners, due to the rise in popularity of podcasts from Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz to Conan O'Brian, The Obamas and more.

According to Oren Rosenbaum, the head of UTA emerging platforms, Ferrell will expand his audio presence with iHeartRadio, because the company has ''an innate understanding of the podcasting landscape and will help bring this partnership to the next level.'' Some of their original podcasts involve Chelsea Handler: life will be the Death of Me, Noble Blood and The Breakfast Club alongside more than 100 shows. They are included on all podcast platforms, including the iHeartRadio app, which caters to 120 million subscribers.

