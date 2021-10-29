From artists to athletes, it's always interesting to hear celebrities discuss some of the biggest paydays that they have walked away from. Earlier this summer, Aaron Rodgers reportedly passed on a historic deal that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, and basketball fans definitely remember Dennis Schröder's decision to walk away from his $84 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this year.

According to NME, acclaimed comedian and actor Will Ferrell also turned down a huge sum of money to reprise his role as Buddy in the iconic 2003 holiday movie Elf.



Steven Henry/Getty Images

In exclusive statements to the Hollywood Reporter, Will Ferrell revealed that he was offered $29 million to lead the canceled Elf sequel, but after going through the story, he felt like the sequel was far too similar, narrative-wise, to the original.

"I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money,'" Will Ferell explained. "I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.’"

If you haven't seen Elf in a while, you can watch a clip from Will Ferrell's classic holiday movie below. Let us know in the comments if you would have loved to watch a sequel to Elf or if you're glad that Will Ferrell turned down the opportunity.

[via]