Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have remained wildly successful for the last few decades, in part because of their ability to stay ahead of the entertainment game. Their most recent venture includes signing 7-year-old YouTube Anastasia Radzinskaya to their film and television studio, Westbrook Studios. The multimedia conglomerate was only launched in 2019, but it seems that Will and Jada are currently scouting new talent.

Anastasia Radzinskaya, who goes by the name Like Nastya on YouTube, was born in Russia but currently resides with family in Florida. The tiny star has amassed more than 200 million subscribers across 14 different YouTube channels and reportedly has a net worth of $20 million. Kid YouTubers are one of the website’s biggest earners, as parents can often leave educational, humorous, or sensory content running for their children while they perform other tasks. Last year, Nastya earned $18.5 million through her YouTube revenue, making her the seventh highest-earning YouTuber of 2020. She also has nearly 4 million followers on TikTok.

Reportedly, Westbrook Studios has teamed up with Nastya to create a series of new animated projects, which will be aimed at both preschool-aged kids and adults. The new deal is being organized by both the studio’s co-president and head of TV, Terence Carter, and senior vice president and head of scripted TV development, David Boorstein.

