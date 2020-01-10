mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiley's Brother Cadell Sends For Stormzy On "World War III"

Aron A.
January 09, 2020 20:35
64 Views
00
0
Via SoundcloudVia Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

World War III
Cadell

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The beef between Stormzy & Wiley continues to heat up.


If you've been paying even an ounce of attention to the UK grime scene in the last week, you probably have seen the feud bubbling up between Stormzy and Wiley. The two rappers have firing shots at each other over the last week, first on Twitter, then on wax, resulting in two rounds thusfar in their feud.

In Stormzy's "Disappointed," his response to Wiley's "Eediyat Skengman," the Heavy Is The Head rapper opened up by detailing an altercation between Stormzy and Wiley's brother, Cadell. Now, Cadell has chimed in on the feud with his latest track, "World War III." In his response to Storm, Cadell takes aim at the rapper's sister, mother and other members of his family while also referencing, "Shut Up," Stormzy's breakout track.

Quotable Lyrics
Man put who in a Rizla?
That don't care where your mom and her wigs are
Didn't want to take it there but I'm nasty
Not I'm lettin' off at your sister
She looks like she ready for a wrestlin' match
Be surprised if anyone dicked her

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  64
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Cadell Stormzy disappointed Wiley
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiley's Brother Cadell Sends For Stormzy On "World War III"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject