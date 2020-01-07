Wiley Threatens To Rip The Weave Off Stormzy's Mom's Head On "Eediyat Skengman 2"

French Montana and 50 Cent's petty feud has been heating up Stateside but in the UK, two heavyweights are going bar for bar on wax. Wiley and Stormzy have been feuding over the past few days with the former initially taking aim at the latter on Twitter last week. As Wiley has continued to pester Stormzy on social media, he eventually fired the first official shot with, "Eediyat Skengman." After Stormzy's response on "Disappointed," Wiley's back with another send for the Heavy Is The Head rapper.

Stormzy brought up Wiley's family in "Disappointed" so it looks like anything is fair game now. Kicking off "Eediyat Skengman 2," Wiley doesn't waste any time getting disrespectful. "Ask your mom where she knows me from/ Broski, I'm the coldest don," he raps off the rip. "I've done more for you than your dad has." Over typical grime production, Wiley takes off the gloves as he continues to lyrically spar with Stormz.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Kick all the doors off, even your mums one

Hold on, you and your mum owe me a lump sum

Hold on, you and your mum should come and see me

Bring a suitcase of money cah it's like you wanna be me

Dead, all informer for dead

Your caught up in a circle of bread

If I see your mum at Croydon market

I'm going to rip that weave off her head

