mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiley Threatens To Rip The Weave Off Stormzy's Mom's Head On "Eediyat Skengman 2"

Aron A.
January 07, 2020 18:54
129 Views
00
0
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Eediyat Skengman 2
Wiley

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

ROUND 2!


French Montana and 50 Cent's petty feud has been heating up Stateside but in the UK, two heavyweights are going bar for bar on wax. Wiley and Stormzy have been feuding over the past few days with the former initially taking aim at the latter on Twitter last week. As Wiley has continued to pester Stormzy on social media, he eventually fired the first official shot with, "Eediyat Skengman." After Stormzy's response on "Disappointed," Wiley's back with another send for the Heavy Is The Head rapper. 

Stormzy brought up Wiley's family in "Disappointed" so it looks like anything is fair game now. Kicking off "Eediyat Skengman 2," Wiley doesn't waste any time getting disrespectful. "Ask your mom where she knows me from/ Broski, I'm the coldest don," he raps off the rip. "I've done more for you than your dad has." Over typical grime production, Wiley takes off the gloves as he continues to lyrically spar with Stormz.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Kick all the doors off, even your mums one
Hold on, you and your mum owe me a lump sum
Hold on, you and your mum should come and see me
Bring a suitcase of money cah it's like you wanna be me
Dead, all informer for dead
Your caught up in a circle of bread
If I see your mum at Croydon market
I'm going to rip that weave off her head

Wiley
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  129
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Wiley Stormzy send beef
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiley Threatens To Rip The Weave Off Stormzy's Mom's Head On "Eediyat Skengman 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject