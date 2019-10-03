Wiley Taps Future, Nafe Smallz & Chip For "Givenchy Bag"

Wiley's getting ready for the release of his next project. He's spent the majority of the year revving up for its release through a few singles and a couple of feuds. But the singles he's dropped this year have been getting a whole lot of love, especially with the dancehall-centric influence to it. "Boasty" with Idris Elba, Sean Paul and Stefflon Don, as well as "My One" with Tory Lanez, Kranium and Dappy took over the summer. Even with fall here, Wiley came through with another single that'll bring that summer heat back.

With the assistance of some of the young boys in grime as well as one of the most innovative men in music, Wiley dropped off his latest track, "Givenchy Bag." The MC's latest single features Nafe Smallz, Chip, and Future Hendrix. Much like his previous singles, Wiley strays further from the fast-paced grime production for something more laid back and infectious.

Quotable Lyrics

Eyes all down, girl, keep it on low

Throw that ass around girl, vroom, vroom, vroom

Bounce it up and down girl, row, row, row

And, baby, do what I do like, woah, woah, woah

