Wiley Sends For Stormzy On Scathing "Eediyat Skengman"

Wiley has not been holding his tongue all year long. As the Godfather of Grime, he's witnessed the rise of the culture in not only the UK but across the globe, gaining unexpected fans from pop stars like Drake and Ed Sheeran. Now, if you've been paying attention, he's had issues with Ed, Drake, A$AP Rocky, and by the association to those artists, Skepta and Dizzee Rascal.

The most unexpecting feud, however, is Wiley's beef with Stormzy who's constantly shown love for the grime legend. The two had a bit of a back-and-forth last week on Twitter, appearing to stem from Stormzy's collabs with Ed Sheeran before Wiley unleashed three new songs. He came back with a fourth track over the weekend sending for Big Mike, name dropping the Heavy Is The Crown rapper’s ex-girlfriend as well as Ed Sheehan. He also appears to take jabs at Stormzy for going too mainstream and accusing him of stealing his flows.

Peep the track out below and sound off with your thoughts on their feud.

Quotable Lyrics

I know Stormzy’s good and that

I know he came from the hood and that

If the vibes that we built were drugs, then we packed

It’s like he come along and he took all that