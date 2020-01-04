Wiley Sends For Dot Rotten On “Disrespect”

Friends turned into foes and Wiley’s made that clear over the past year. The Grime legend went on a few tirades in 2019, slamming a lot of people including former associates such as Skepta, as well as Ed Sheeran and Drake. He even recently went at Stormzy’s neck -- an artist who's consistently shown love for the Wiley since the beginnings of his career.

For Wiley’s latest beef, he’s bringing it back to wax as sends for Dot Rotten who he’s been going back and forth with over the past week. Kicking things off with "Curiosity Killed The Cat," he followed it up with "Disrespect," a response for Dot Rotten. Wiley continues to flex his lyrical dominance as an elder statesmen in the game while building the anticipation for Godfather 3.

Check both songs out below.

Quotable Lyrics

No Rotten man can reign in my parade

When I aim at this brother and his mumzy straight in the face

Sit at your mum's table and I'll never say "grace"

Even if she said "grace", because of you I'll spit in her face

Brother, I'll wipe dog shit in her face