mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiley Goes In On "I Ain't Gonna Fold"

Aron A.
August 10, 2021 20:01
1 View
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

I Ain't Gonna Fold
Wiley Feat. Kozzie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wiley drops off a new banger.


Wiley's as contentious as it gets. Though his controversial statements in the past have led to rightful consequences, he's remained steady in his release schedule. It seems like he's kept a slew of bangers on deck that he's been unloading onto the public. This week, he returned with the adrenaline-pumping single, "I Ain't Gonna Fold." The rapper takes the bass-heavy production, which gives you a better glimpse at grime's influence on UK drill and completely demolishes it with fast-paced flows. The song features another grime vet, Kozzie, who slides through on the second verse with a monstrous presence.

The new single from Wiley follows the release of tracks like "Tour Bus" and "Tinted Metro." 

Stay tuned for more information on Wiley's forthcoming project, Anti-Systemic.

Quotable Lyrics
Send anybody, I ain’t gonna fold
All your little dead tactics, them are old
I can see through you, you’re a fake mold
And I can’t chat shit with you, I’m too cold

Wiley
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Wiley Kozzie
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiley Goes In On "I Ain't Gonna Fold"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject