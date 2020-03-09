mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiley Drops Remix Of 2008's "Wearing My Rolex"

Milca P.
March 09, 2020 06:28
104 Views
Wiley reworks a classic.


Wiley has dug back into his catalog to share a new remix to his old "Wearing My Rolex" hit. The grime select now comes outfitted with an assist from Hypo.

This time around, the production's integrity remains intact as the flip of DSK's 'What Would We Do" remains while the cut's overall tempo slows down as Wiley assumes the position, switching up the lyrics at the surface. Notably, the original track peaked at No. 2 on the UK charts, ushering an era of Grime's mainstream headway at the time.

With the new offering, Wiley also reveals an April 24th date for his forthcoming Back To The Village album, putting plans for his Full Circle and the Godfather 3 albums on hold.

Quotable Lyrics

If it's not a Rolex, she don't really care
Yeah we poppin' bottles over here
And we do it plain, do it bust down
All the drips and patents we've got 'em here.

 

Wiley
