Wiley has been dropped by his management team after going on an anti-Semitic tirade on Twitter this week. The grime legend has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion, especially when it comes to music but his latest Twitter spree found him likening the Jewish community to the KKK. "There are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to undestand [sic] why … Red Necks Are the KKK and Jewish people are the Law...Work that out," he wrote.

Throughout his rant, he continued to perpetuate the stereotype that Jewish people control the music industry, along with various other aspects of society. However, it wouldn't be a Wiley rant if he had not dragged Drake, who is Jewish, into the mess. Wiley seemingly suggested that Drake became a global superstar due to the fact that he's Jewish and not because of his talent. "Infact the system was set up perfectly for someone like Drake," he tweeted. "@Drake Represents everything I am talking about... Get that anti semetic bullshit out of here and take @drake with you on god

He continued his tirade against Drake but not before telling the Jewish community to "hold corn" which many perceived as a threat. Police issued a statement revealing that they were investigating the tweets as anti-Semitic hate speech. Wiley was later suspended from Twitter for 12 hours before resuming and doubling down on his statements.



In a matter of hours, BBC reported that his management team officially dropped him.

"Following Wiley's antisemitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism," Mr Woolf tweeted. "To be very clear here. I do not support or condone what Wiley has said today online in any way shape or form."