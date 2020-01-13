mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiley Continues His Streak With "Sizes"

Aron A.
January 13, 2020 14:24
101 Views
00
0
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Sizes
Wiley

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wiley comes through with his latest drop, "Sizes."


Amidst his ongoing clash with Stormzy, Wiley hasn't lost sight of the fact that fans have been anticipating the release of Godfather III. The rapper's continued to tease the project for over a year now, releasing single after single that have proven to be viable hits. Not only is he dabbling with grime but influences from Jamaica and UK garage have come together on some of his recent cuts.

In the spirit of grime, Wiley's back with a banger on his latest track, "Sizes." As he continues to assert himself as the Godfather of grime, he reminds people that he's an OG in this game and helped open the doors for other artists to be able to prosper. 

Although it's not necessarily a shot at Stormzy or anyone else he deems a "culture vulture," he's clearly continuing to assert himself as the gatekeeper of this culture, for purity sake. 

Quotable Lyrics
Hear me on the riddim it's a par
I ain't new fam I came from far
In E3 I learnt to get Lizzie
Ever since the manna manna been busy

Wiley
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  101
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Wiley new song new track grime godfather iii
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiley Continues His Streak With "Sizes"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject