Wiley Compares Stormzy To Chewbacca On "Eediyat Skengman 3"

Wiley vs. Stormzy is the beef that has been heating up the Internet this past week. Wiley, an OG/pioneer in the grime scene, and Stormzy, one of the most commercially successful UK hip hop acts right now, have had a back-and-forth, taking shots at each others' moms and families while asserting themselves as the champ. Wiley already dropped two installments of "Eediyat Skengman," returning with a third earlier today to close out the trilogy.

"Eediyat Skengman 3" marks Wiley's official response to Stormzy's "Still Disappointed," but it appears if he's keeping it a bit more tasteful this time around, atleast more than he did before. While he did take aim at Stormzy's family, even referring to Stormzy as his son, Wiley takes juvenile jabs by calling the "Disappointed" rapper Chewbacca and BFG.

Check out "Eediyat Skengman 3" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I told you "suck your mum" because I'm tasteless

You can fight for words and get hurt

Every single man who defends their mum gets murked

Eediyat, I know the three words hurt

