Wiley Comes Through On Monique Lawz "Worth It"

UK songstress Monique Lawz is getting ready to make major waves in the coming year. Although she's made waves in the US and the UK in the past few years, she penned a deal with Warner Chappell Music last year and it looks like she's getting ready to have a formal takeover. With the assistance of the Godfather of Grime, she returned with her new single, "Worth It." The steel-pan drums ring off on this dancehall-influenced banger as Monique's R&B vocals create a beautiful marriage between the two genres on the song. Wiley swings in on the second verse, tapping deeper into grime's roots into dancehall with his delivery on the track.

Check out her new song below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Monique Lawz.

Quotable Lyrics

The way she give it to me, haffi give her 10 stars

She love fi ride bike and she love fi drive cars

She love fi travel with me, whether near or far

Fi real

