Wiley & D Double E Bring It Back To The Essence Of It All On "Back 2 Back"

Wiley's Godfather 3 is on the way which might explain his recent antics. While fans have been waiting for the project's arrival, Wiley's own antics may have taken away from it all including his feud with Stormzy and comments towards artists like Drake and Ed Sheeran. Nonetheless, the Godfather Of Grime has continued to put out a ton of music in recent times while all of this madness has been going on.

In the last week, Wiley's released an incredible amount of music, especially in the last three days. With the release of "Sizes" on Sunday, and his collab with Scrufizzer, "Mazza," he also unleashed a new single with D Double E titled, "Back 2 Back." Keeping to the essence of grime, the MC swaps bars with D Double E over Swifta's production.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Us man are wavy like the Atlantic

Us man are wavy like the Pacific

Man can't tell me a thing about what rate

Dun know, us man are movin' prolific