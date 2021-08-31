Wiki Returns With New Single "Roof," Announces New Album

Wiki has returned with a pair of new singles in "Roof" and "Remarkably," the former of which is highlighted right here. Produced by Navy Blue -- who is also holding it down behind the boards on Wiki's upcoming album Half God -- "Roof" is a promising new drop from the consistent New York bar spitter.

With the album set to be released on October 1st with guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, Remy Banks, and Jesse James Soloman, it's likely we'll be looking at another strong underground release to further round out an already strong year. "Roof" certainly sets a striking tone, as Wiki lets fly a brutally honest stream of consciousness verse over Navy Blue's minimalist sample flip.

If you're here, there's a fair chance you know what Wiki is all about. If so, be sure to stream "Roof" now, and look for the entire album when it drops at the top of October.

Quotable Lyrics

Do I really want shows to come back, I don't know

That's the only time I feel real, the times when I rap

Otherwise, need to get me this cash

I do not know, I'm stuck in a bind