Wiki Returns With New Single "Roof," Announces New Album

Mitch Findlay
August 31, 2021 17:50
118 Views
Roof
Wiki
Produced by Navy Blue

Underground lyricist Wiki returns with a pair of new tracks including "Roof," announcing his new album "Half God."


Wiki has returned with a pair of new singles in "Roof" and "Remarkably," the former of which is highlighted right here. Produced by Navy Blue -- who is also holding it down behind the boards on Wiki's upcoming album Half God -- "Roof" is a promising new drop from the consistent New York bar spitter. 

With the album set to be released on October 1st with guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, Remy Banks, and Jesse James Soloman, it's likely we'll be looking at another strong underground release to further round out an already strong year. "Roof" certainly sets a striking tone, as Wiki lets fly a brutally honest stream of consciousness verse over Navy Blue's minimalist sample flip.

If you're here, there's a fair chance you know what Wiki is all about. If so, be sure to stream "Roof" now, and look for the entire album when it drops at the top of October.

Quotable Lyrics

Do I really want shows to come back, I don't know
That's the only time I feel real, the times when I rap
Otherwise, need to get me this cash
I do not know, I'm stuck in a bind

