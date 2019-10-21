Wiki Debuts "Fee Fi Fo Fum b/w Smarty Jones" Pack

New York's Wiki has returned to deliver on his latest "Fee Fi Fo Fum" track, teaming up with producer Tony Seltzer for the newest offering.
The track follows up on last month's Madlib-produced "Eggs" and his previous "Cheat Code" track, release back in February.
This time around, Wiki finds himself lyrically prancing through a series of samples to make for a textured output as he continues his campaign of new drops. Along with "Fee Fi Fum," we're treated to a double feature as he makes a dual drop, adding his "Smarty Jones" track to the pack.
The last full-length arrival we got from Wiki was 2017's No Mountains in Manhattan joint. While we await its follow up, get into his newest deliveries below.
Quotable Lyrics
To everyone I ever helped out or that's on a roll
It's cool if we ain't cool no more, I want you all to blow
Even before me, know it's lil old me
Never was Kobe, more like Ginobli
Less like Anakin, man I'm more like Obi
Scrambling eggs, OJ in the OE