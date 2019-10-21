Wiki Debuts "Fee Fi Fo Fum b/w Smarty Jones" Pack

New York's Wiki has returned to deliver on his latest "Fee Fi Fo Fum" track, teaming up with producer Tony Seltzer for the newest offering.

The track follows up on last month's Madlib-produced "Eggs" and his previous "Cheat Code" track, release back in February.

This time around, Wiki finds himself lyrically prancing through a series of samples to make for a textured output as he continues his campaign of new drops. Along with "Fee Fi Fum," we're treated to a double feature as he makes a dual drop, adding his "Smarty Jones" track to the pack.

The last full-length arrival we got from Wiki was 2017's No Mountains in Manhattan joint. While we await its follow up, get into his newest deliveries below.

Quotable Lyrics

To everyone I ever helped out or that's on a roll

It's cool if we ain't cool no more, I want you all to blow

Even before me, know it's lil old me

Never was Kobe, more like Ginobli

Less like Anakin, man I'm more like Obi

Scrambling eggs, OJ in the OE