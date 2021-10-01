Wiki & Navy Blue Deliver New Album "Half God"

The underground has always had love for New York lyricist Wiki, a consistent voice who has amassed a notable discography of strong albums. Today the collection grows with the release of Half God, a collaboration with producer Navy Blue behind the boards. Featuring a lengthy sixteen tracks, the project is a welcome showcase of Wiki's penmanship -- and rest assured the rapper goes to some interesting and personal territory on this one.

As is often the case with these underground releases, the album is best enjoyed played from start to finish, allowing the project to unfold as Wiki and Blue designed it. Featuring plenty of soulful sampling and methodical rhyming, Half God is a largely minimalist affair. That's not to say Wiki isn't capable of switching it up, as he proves on the storytelling-driven "New Truths" or the eerie and unsettling highlight "The Busines."

If you know what Wiki is capable of, do yourself a favor and dive into he and Navy Blue's new collaborative album Half God. Should you have done so already, be sure to sound off in the comments with your favorite tracks.