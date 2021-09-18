Wiki & Mike Slide On "Promised"

Wiki's left his imprint on the culture for the past decade since his efforts alongside Sporting Life and Hak as Ratking. The group has taken a hiatus of sorts in the past few years but that doesn't mean they've left fans high and dry. Each member has pushed forward with solo releases, specifically Wiki who's delivered several projects in recent years. In 2019, he offered Oofie, and at the top of the summer, he linked up with Nah for their joint project, Telephone Booth.

Now, Wiki is preparing the release of his forthcoming project Half God which drops at the top of next month. Ahead of its release, he's shared his new single, "Promised" ft. MIKE and produced by Navy Blue.

Check the record out below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's too early for all the urgency, my brain feels like been in and out of surgery

Open up the curtains, see everything the world conceived, left to me

Not no unnecessaries, only necessities, the bear ones have you cherishing

Your sense of Qi sets you free, just don't take a turn down the wrong street

