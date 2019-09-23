mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiki & Madlib Serve Up "Eggs" On Their New Collab

Aron A.
September 23, 2019 14:49
88 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Eggs
Wiki
Produced by Madlib

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Breakfast with Wiki and Madlib.


It may have been a while since we've heard some new music from Wiki but he's back in action. The rapper recently teamed up with acclaimed Los Angeles' producer Madlib for his latest tune, "Eggs." Wiki and Madlib are unconventional at their approaches towards making music which makes them a perfect match on their new collab. Wiki's grimy New York flow sticks to the dizzying, soulful production cooked up by Madlib.

We haven't heard a whole lot from Wiki this year but "Eggs" appears to mark the beginning of an upcoming project. It's been two years since the release of No Mountains In Manhattan. Perhaps he'll release a new project before the end of 2019.

As for Madlib, he's fresh off of the release of his critically acclaimed joint effort with Freddie GibbsBandana.

Quotable Lyrics
Could be dead on the door, head on a boat
Eggs gettin' scrambled, eggs gettin' poached
Either way, you gonna feel this smoke
Stupid (Wiki got it comin' this year)

Wiki
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  88
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Wiki Madlib new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiki & Madlib Serve Up "Eggs" On Their New Collab
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject