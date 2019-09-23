Wiki & Madlib Serve Up "Eggs" On Their New Collab

It may have been a while since we've heard some new music from Wiki but he's back in action. The rapper recently teamed up with acclaimed Los Angeles' producer Madlib for his latest tune, "Eggs." Wiki and Madlib are unconventional at their approaches towards making music which makes them a perfect match on their new collab. Wiki's grimy New York flow sticks to the dizzying, soulful production cooked up by Madlib.

We haven't heard a whole lot from Wiki this year but "Eggs" appears to mark the beginning of an upcoming project. It's been two years since the release of No Mountains In Manhattan. Perhaps he'll release a new project before the end of 2019.

As for Madlib, he's fresh off of the release of his critically acclaimed joint effort with Freddie Gibbs, Bandana.

Quotable Lyrics

Could be dead on the door, head on a boat

Eggs gettin' scrambled, eggs gettin' poached

Either way, you gonna feel this smoke

Stupid (Wiki got it comin' this year)