wifisfuneral Prepares New EP With "CC Demon" Single

wifisfuneral is dropping some new music this week, announcing that his upcoming Smoking Mirrors EP will arrive on Friday. The Florida native gave his fans a taste of what to expect by releasing one of the songs from the project, dropping "CC Demon" in collaboration with producer jetsonmade.

Rapping circles around the competition over jetson's trampoline 808s, wifi unpacks a toxic relationship, falling into the trap of attraction and potentially contributing to a vicious cycle in his personal life. The track will include a new music video, which is coming soon.

If you're a fan of wifisfuneral, you'll want to stay tuned because he's got more new music arriving at the end of this week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Know you wanna leave but your heart wanna stay

Had the double bitches, I don’t want no dates

Wrist Cartier, so much diamonds in the face

Ooh, lil’ mama know she gotta get a taste

Double C’s on the thighs and the waist