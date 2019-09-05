Wifisfuneral Pays Homage To Lil Wayne With Cover Of "Me & My Drank"

Lil Wayne is undoubtedly the GOAT. Over his career, which stretches back to when the 36-year-old was 12, has delivered countless hits and countless projects. Tha Carter III marked his official ascent into the mainstream but that wouldn't have happened without the mixtape run that came right before it. Most Weezy fans would tell you that his mixtape run is his best and sharpest era in his career. Now, Wifisfuneral has come through with his own take on a classic record from that era of Weezy.

Wifisfuneral came through with a cover of Wayne's lean-friendly anthem, "Me & My Drank." With the auto-tune turned up, Wifisfuneral does his best to emulate the magic that Wayne delivered on the 2008 leak, but frankly, it's hard for anyone to live up to that standard.

Quotable Lyrics

Sexy purple body

She got service road curves

And highway eyes

The road to her soul

Just follow the road signs

And holla if you hear me

I love it when she's near me

I hate when she's away

And Satan'll see the day

That Hell freeze over