Wifisfuneral Pays Homage To Lil Wayne With Cover Of "Me & My Drank"

Aron A.
September 04, 2019 20:58
Wifisfuneral was bored, apparently.


Lil Wayne is undoubtedly the GOAT. Over his career, which stretches back to when the 36-year-old was 12, has delivered countless hits and countless projects. Tha Carter III marked his official ascent into the mainstream but that wouldn't have happened without the mixtape run that came right before it. Most Weezy fans would tell you that his mixtape run is his best and sharpest era in his career. Now, Wifisfuneral has come through with his own take on a classic record from that era of Weezy.

Wifisfuneral came through with a cover of Wayne's lean-friendly anthem, "Me & My Drank." With the auto-tune turned up, Wifisfuneral does his best to emulate the magic that Wayne delivered on the 2008 leak, but frankly, it's hard for anyone to live up to that standard.

Quotable Lyrics
Sexy purple body
She got service road curves
And highway eyes
The road to her soul
Just follow the road signs
And holla if you hear me
I love it when she's near me
I hate when she's away
And Satan'll see the day
That Hell freeze over

