Wifisfuneral Keeps It Short And Sweet On "Cardiac Arrest"

Wifisfuneral was a staple of the SoundCloud era in hip-hop and even in 2021, he is still going strong. With new projects coming out ever so often, Wifisfuneral's fanbase has remained active and they are always looking forward to what he does next. His most recent album dropped on Friday and it is called Smoking Mirrors. There are a lot of great tracks on here, including "Cardiac Arrest" which has a runtime of 1:21.

With this track, we get a tight flow from Wifisfuneral who sounds as focused as ever. The production is extremely enticing as we get whirling synths that give us some cop car vibes. Meanwhile, the drums to a lot of the heavy-lifting as they seek to complement Wifis voice in the mix.

Give the song a listen, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

How you hang with killers but you pussy, they ain't moving right

My Trick shit, ride out a bitch, I'm movin' pimpin', dolomite

Every girl mad at me, see I'm sippin' on that dirty sprite

Y'all prayed down on my knees, I'm hoping that god, that he could move me right