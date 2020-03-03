mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wifisfuneral Is "ColdAsIce" On His New Single

Aron A.
March 02, 2020 20:58
ColdAsIce
Wifisfuneral

Wifisfuneral is back with more music.


It feels like Wifisfuneral has been keeping a ton of music in the stash. Although it's only been roughly three months since dropping EV3RYTHING SUCKS, the rapper clearly feels like the streets are in need of more music and he's here to gladly deliver. Over the weekend, he released a few singles including "ColdAsIce." A chilling banger, the rapper is back in the mud with his voice honeyed up with auto-tune as he slyly stretches out syllables with emphasis.

"My label gon be mad at me but I’m sorry the streets need sum new weef out on SoundCloud now," he wrote on Instagram as he released the single.

Hopefully, this means that he has more music up his sleeve for the year. Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Somehow cold and numb as a b*tch
Off a perc and I can't feel shit
And I got a couple enemies on my hit list
If I get 'em, I quit 'em that's it

Wifisfuneral
