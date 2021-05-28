Wifisfuneral Gets The Last Laugh On "Smoking Mirrors"

Since gaining notoriety from posting his music on SoundCloud near the end of the 2010s, 2018 XXL Freshman Wifisfuneral has been vocal about his struggles with drug abuse and even hinted at retiring from rap. Despite his personal issues, the South Florida artist rapper has continued to evolve and improve with every project. Today, Wifisfuneral is finally back with his first project since last August's full-length effort PAIN?.

Led by the previously released single "CC Demon" with Jetsonmade, Smoking Mirrors is a seven-track project that arrives on Alamo Records.

Apart from one guest appearance from the aforementioned Jetsonmade, Wifisfuneral takes full control of the reigns throughout the entirety of SmokingMirrors, and he sounds right at home over beats from Nvbeel, Harry Fraud, Jetsonmade, Ye Ali, BlessuAndy, and more. Smoking Mirrors boats a lean runtime of 15 minutes, making for a high-energy, versatile, and consistent offering from the EV3RYTHING SUCKS rapper.

Scroll down to listen to Wifisfuneral's fresh new EP Smoking Mirrors below. Is it a hit or a miss for the South Florida artist?

Tracklist:

1. Whos Laughing Now

2. CC Demon (feat. Jetsonmade)

3. Where I'm Going

4. Cardiac Arrest

5. New Order Red

6. ScratchUrBack

7. ColdAsIce