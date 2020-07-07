mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wifisfuneral Gets Into His R&B Bag On "End Of Story"

Aron A.
July 07, 2020 16:25
End Of Story
Wifisfuneral

Wifisfuneral drops off his latest track, "End Of Story."


Wifisfuneral has been steadily preparing for the release of a new album. Though it feels like he's been in the cut, we can assure you he's been working. The release of one-off singles like "Cold As Ice" and "Idk" held fans over since the beginning of the year, as well as a few cuts he dropped throughout 2019.

Today, he returned with his latest single, "End Of Story" which serves as the title of his forthcoming project. Wifisfuneral has proven that he can pretty much adapt to any sort of production. "End Of Story" is more melody-driven with a Jimmy Duval and Rudy cooking up this dreamy, ethereal production. Wifisfuneral dives into his relationship woes with a catchy hook and some vulnerable bars.

Y'all excited for his new project?

Quotable Lyrics
Your friends said I should leave you lonely
You should have a man that got way more money
I'm gon' ride to the end of the story
End of story

