Wifisfuneral Drops Hilarious Cover Artwork For New Song "Idk"

Wifisfuneral has officially released his song "idk," and he decided to take the moment to show what can happen when you try to be a troll towards your favorite rapper by also including a very humorous cover artwork.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Wifi decided to turn the tables on an Instagram user who made the slight error of trying to correct the burgeoning Florida rapper after a short exchange that started with the fan asking about new music. When Wifi responded, the fan wrote "Come on bro you gotta stop the weed if you're forgetting your own songs. This is just sad." Granted, Wifisfuneral responded that the song would be called "idk" which we guess kind of looks like he could've been saying "I don't know." Overall though, it looks like it was a joke all along and we doubt the fan is tripping in the least bit over having the hilarious moment immortalized forever as the single cover. Congrats fam!

Listen to "idk" by wifisfuneral below:

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a phantom of the night, you ain't peeping?

On the bench with the shit like, 'For real, you ain't peep it?'

Literally I just might pop for no reason

Throw them lesions at your eye, you ain't seen it?

And I'm sharp like some glass with a gash to your skin

Had a shot Mac 10, had to blast at his friend

Bet his ass think twice when he try to spend a Ben

When this war don't stop, we gon' come for your kin