Wifisfuneral Delivers His Sequel "Ethernet 2" EP

After teaming up with Robb Bank$ for the collaborative album, Conn3ct3d, in January, Alamo Records artist, Wifisfuneral, returns to his solo work with the release of Ethernet 2. The project marks his second drop of 2019, after teaming up with Robb Bank$ for the collaborative album Conn3ct3d back in January. The EP arrives as a sequel to 2018’s Ethernet Vol. 1, providing a much shorter tracklist than its predecessor, with 7 brief songs clocking in at a total runtime of 13 minutes. Al Benji is the only feature to make it on the project, leaving Wifi the solo task of flexing his celebrated lyricism and

The tape offers the listener the opportunity to access a multitude of moods. From the undeniable charisma of the track "Eggs," to the dreamy aura of "When It's All Said & Done," to the booming intensity of "No Trust" and the Al Benji assisted, "30For30," Ethernet 2 mirrors its creator with its underlying compoundness. With commendable production and his usual mastery of flow and lyricism, Wifisfuneral proves he deserved his 2018 XXL Freshman List credential. Additionally, Genius reveals a yet-to-be-released 8th track to the album, titled "Something."

Tracklist:

1. Run?

2. Eggs

3. When It's All Said & Done

4. No Trust

5. WYA, pt. 2

6. I Really Hate Pills

7. 30For30 (feat. Al Benji)